Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

50 people break into Sylvan Lake home for party: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 8:27 pm
RCMP are investigating after people broke into a Sylvan Lake, Alta., home for a party on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
RCMP are investigating after people broke into a Sylvan Lake, Alta., home for a party on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police are searching for answers after about 50 young people broke into a house for a party in Sylvan Lake, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP said they responded to a “large house party” on Falcon Ridge Drive on Nov. 22 after 10:30 p.m., and broke up the bash.

Related News

Police said people under 18 were in the home “as a result of a break and enter.”

There was “substantial damage” inside the house, which police called mischief to property under the Criminal Code.

Some arrests were made at the scene but police could not confirm the number. No charges have been laid yet, RCMP said.

Police want help with the investigation, including video evidence and information about the people involved.

If you were at the party and can identify people responsible for the damage, call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPBreak And EnterSylvan LakeHouse PartySylvan Lake RCMPAlberta break and enterFalcon Ridge Drivehouse party break inmischief to propertySylvan Lake break and enterSylvan Lake break inSylvan Lake house party break-in
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.