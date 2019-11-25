50 people break into Sylvan Lake home for party: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for answers after about 50 young people broke into a house for a party in Sylvan Lake, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP said they responded to a “large house party” on Falcon Ridge Drive on Nov. 22 after 10:30 p.m., and broke up the bash.

Police said people under 18 were in the home “as a result of a break and enter.”

There was “substantial damage” inside the house, which police called mischief to property under the Criminal Code.

Some arrests were made at the scene but police could not confirm the number. No charges have been laid yet, RCMP said.

Police want help with the investigation, including video evidence and information about the people involved.

If you were at the party and can identify people responsible for the damage, call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

