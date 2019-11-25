5 jobs lost, 2 departments merged as Mount Royal University grapples with budget

Send this page to someone via email

Five jobs have been eliminated at Mount Royal University as two departments are being merged into one as “part of an overall process to reduce costs.”

According to an email sent to all staff on Monday, and obtained by Global News, the department of Student Affairs and Campus Life (SACL) was being folded into the Academic Affairs department.

The merge means the position of SACL vice-president (currently held by Steve Fitterer), along with four other positions, were eliminated.

“I know I speak for many when I say the contributions these individuals made at Mount Royal are deeply appreciated,” MRU president and vice-chancellor Timothy Rahilly said in the email. Tweet This

READ MORE: 250 jobs being eliminated at University of Calgary following 2019 Alberta budget

The remaining employees from the SACL department will report to Phil Warsaba, who becomes vice-provost and associate vice-president of Student Affairs, and will hire an executive director, Rahilly said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remain very committed to the work being done in the Student Affairs portfolio,” he said. “Supporting students to achieve their academic and personal goals is critical. We must also have a diverse campus that is welcoming and full of opportunities for people to flourish.”

In an emailed statement to Global News, MRU spokesperson Peter Glenn said: “Mount Royal University is eliminating positions as part of an overall process to reduce costs.

“These are difficult decisions but we must adjust while preserving the quality of students’ programs and services and ensuring access for Alberta learners.”

1:46 Students rally at Alberta legislature to protest post-secondary cuts Students rally at Alberta legislature to protest post-secondary cuts

Staff were encouraged to attend or tune into a town hall meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. to learn more about how the university plans to move forward budget-wise.

Last week, the University of Calgary said it was eliminating 250 jobs as part of a restructuring following the 2019 Alberta budget.