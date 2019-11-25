Emergency alert test coming to B.C. mobile phones on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians’ phones will chirp, warble and vibrate this Wednesday, as the province conducts another test of its emergency alert system.

The test is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 27 as part of a national test of the Alert Ready system, meant to improve public safety during emergency events.

The alert will be broadcast on television and radio, along with the push notifications sent to mobile phones.

Mobile devices will receive the following message:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST.

If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information, go to: www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca

This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.” Tweet This

According to the Alert Ready website, the system provides “critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians,” about situations considered a “threat-to-life.”

Members of the public are being reminded not to call 911 for information about the alert.

British Columbians last received a test alert in May.

The province says the bi-annual tests are required to assess whether the system is ready for an actual emergency, and to see if any changes need to be made.

The Alert Ready system was developed after the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission mandated that all wireless service providers be capable of sending the wireless warnings back in 2017.

British Columbians are also being invited to fill out a survey Wednesday to help determine the reach of the test.

In its current form, the system will only be used in B.C. to warn of impending tsunamis and for Amber Alerts.

However, it could be expanded in the future to include notifications for emergencies such as wildfires or floods, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

You can find out more about the Alert Ready emergency alert system here.

