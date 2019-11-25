Menu

Delhi

Norfolk County OPP seek public assistance in locating missing teen

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 25, 2019 5:20 pm
.
. Ontario Provincial Police

Norfolk County OPP are turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl they say was last seen at her home in Delhi, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators were contacted around 6 p.m. Sunday by a concerned parent who reported their daughter had gone missing, police said.

Police learned the teen was last seen the previous afternoon at the family home on Main Street and had not been seen since.

READ MORE: Man arrested following shooting near south London high school

The girl, identified by police as Lily Patricia Graves, 14, is believed to be in the Woodstock and Tillsonburg area, as well as the Cambridge and Waterloo area.

Police have described Graves as white, five-feet-four-inches tall with a heavier build, and has long, curly hair that is dyed red.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

