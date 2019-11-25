Menu

World

Dog who helped catch Islamic State leader given warm welcome at White House

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 25, 2019 4:29 pm
Trump jokes that reporter is lucky hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid ‘is in a good mood’
WATCH: Trump jokes that reporter is lucky hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid 'is in a good mood'

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed an unusual guest to the White House on Monday — Conan, the military service dog who helped hunt down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“This is Conan, right now probably the world’s most famous dog,” said Trump, flanked by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, Conan and a handler.

READ MORE: Trump tweets ‘declassified’ picture of dog injured in raid that killed ISIS leader

“We’re very honored to have had Conan here and to have given Conan a certificate and an award that we’re going to put up in the White House,” Trump told reporters on the steps facing the White House garden.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died last month by detonating a suicide vest after he fled into a dead-end tunnel as elite U.S. special forces closed in.

Story continues below advertisement
Who was ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
Who was ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

READ MORE: Dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid holds press conference on SNL

Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said previously that Baghdadi brought two young children into the tunnel with him.

Both children were believed to be under the age of 12 and both were killed, he said.

Conan is really a hero,” Pence said of the dog who was injured in the operation.

Trump says hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid has recovered and gone on other ‘very important’ raids
Trump says hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid has recovered and gone on other ‘very important’ raids
© 2019 Reuters
Islamic StateBaghdadiConan The Dogdog who caught baghdadi at white housetrump conan baghdaditrump dog white house
