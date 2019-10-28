Menu

World

Trump tweets ‘declassified’ picture of dog injured in raid that killed ISIS leader

By Ben Fox The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 5:27 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 5:28 pm
In this photo provided by the White House via the Twitter account of President Donald Trump after it was declassified by Trump, a photo of the military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound in Syria. . (White House via AP)

The name is still classified but President Donald Trump on Monday outed the military working dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State.

Trump tweeted a photo of a Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in northeastern Syria.

The name and other details about the dog remain a secret.

READ MORE: The takedown of al-Baghdadi — here’s what happened

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters earlier Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in the Saturday night raid.

Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion that killed himself and three children and apparently wounded the dog.

Milley said the dog was “slightly wounded” but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location. Milley says the U.S. is protecting the dog’s identify by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.

‘They got him’: Trump talks about killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

The U.S. military commonly uses the Belgian Malinois to guide and protect troops, search out enemy forces and look for explosives. The breed is prized by the military for its intelligence and ability to be aggressive on command, said Ron Aiello, president of the United States War Dogs Association.

“That’s the kind of dog you want to lead a patrol like this,” said Aiello, a former Marine dog handler whose organization helps active duty and retired military dogs. “They are the first line of defence. They go out front.”

READ MORE: Canada’s threat level stays at medium following death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

Trump gave a dramatic account of the raid, variously saying there was one dog and multiple canines involved in the raid. He said that as U.S. troops and their dogs closed in, the militant went “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” to his death.

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down,” Trump said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.