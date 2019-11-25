Menu

Cannabis

Canopy Growth in Smiths Falls begins manufacturing cannabis-based beverages

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:02 pm
Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canopy Growth announced on Monday that they have begun manufacturing cannabis-based drinks at their Smiths Falls, Ont. plant.

According to the company, they received the permits from the Ontario government to begin production on Friday.

Eleven different beverages will be produced, with distribution planned within weeks.

“This licence represents years of hard work to bring our vision to life,” said Canopy CEO Mark Zekulin.

“Cannabis beverages have the potential to introduce a whole different demographic to the cannabis category by presenting them with a familiar product format.”

With the creation of the beverage plant, the company now has 10.5 million square feet of production capacity in its portfolio.

Global News has reached out to Canopy Growth to inquire as to where consumers can pick up the product, how much it will cost and what kind of effect cannabis drinks will have on those who drink them.

Global News has also asked whether the products are safe to mix with alcohol.

More to come… 

