Canopy Growth in Smiths Falls begins manufacturing cannabis-based beverages

Send this page to someone via email

Canopy Growth announced on Monday that they have begun manufacturing cannabis-based drinks at their Smiths Falls, Ont. plant.

According to the company, they received the permits from the Ontario government to begin production on Friday.

Eleven different beverages will be produced, with distribution planned within weeks.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa says residents can expect loud noise as blasting starts near Lyon Station

“This licence represents years of hard work to bring our vision to life,” said Canopy CEO Mark Zekulin.

“Cannabis beverages have the potential to introduce a whole different demographic to the cannabis category by presenting them with a familiar product format.”

With the creation of the beverage plant, the company now has 10.5 million square feet of production capacity in its portfolio.

1:59 Smiths Falls back in the chocolate business, but now with cannabis-infused sweets Smiths Falls back in the chocolate business, but now with cannabis-infused sweets

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Canopy Growth to inquire as to where consumers can pick up the product, how much it will cost and what kind of effect cannabis drinks will have on those who drink them.

Global News has also asked whether the products are safe to mix with alcohol.

More to come…