Surrey senior killed in 2-alarm house fire: RCMP

A woman has died after a house fire in Surrey on Monday.

Surrey RCMP has confirmed the victim was a senior, and said at least one other person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire near 135 A Street and 90 Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police and fire investigators are looking for a cause, but said early indications are that it was not suspicious.

Firefighters say it’s still unclear if the house had working smoke alarms.

With files from Janet Brown

