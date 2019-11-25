Surrey senior killed in 2-alarm house fire: RCMP

A woman has died after a house fire in Surrey on Monday.
Surrey RCMP has confirmed the victim was a senior, and said at least one other person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Crews were called to the two-alarm fire near 135 A Street and 90 Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.
Police and fire investigators are looking for a cause, but said early indications are that it was not suspicious.
Firefighters say it’s still unclear if the house had working smoke alarms.
With files from Janet Brown
Marpole apartment fire deemed suspicious
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS