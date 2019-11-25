Menu

fatal surrey house fire

Surrey senior killed in 2-alarm house fire: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 3:27 pm
Surrey RCMP at the scene of a fatal house fire on Monday. .
Surrey RCMP at the scene of a fatal house fire on Monday. . Global News

A woman has died after a house fire in Surrey on Monday.

Surrey RCMP has confirmed the victim was a senior, and said at least one other person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Langley house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire near 135 A Street and 90 Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police and fire investigators are looking for a cause, but said early indications are that it was not suspicious.

Firefighters say it’s still unclear if the house had working smoke alarms.

With files from Janet Brown

Story continues below advertisement
