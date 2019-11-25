Deaths of 6 young adults who had been in government care highlight ‘critical period’: Alberta advocate

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate released a special report Monday after six young people who were transitioning away from Children’s Services’ care died over a nine-month period in 2018.

All six young adults had received support through Children’s Services and later, through Support and Financial Assistance Agreements (SFAA).

SFAAs are intended to bridge the gap of support for 18 to 24 year olds — an age group described as “emerging adults.” The goal of SFAAs are to “help the young person achieve independence and have stable relationships into adulthood.”

In order to be eligible for SFAA support, a young person must have been actively involved with Children’s Services on their 18th birthday.

In 1985, youths were eligible to receive SFAA supports until their 20th birthday. That was extended to 22 years old in 2004 and further expanded in July 2014 to their 24th birthday.

The United Conservative government will be reducing the eligibility age from 24 to 22 in April, Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz said during a committee meeting on Oct. 31.

“Research indicates that our brains continue to develop into our late twenties, as we build the skills and abilities we need to be healthy, functioning adults,” read the report by Del Graff, Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate.

“The developmental period between the ages of 18 and 24 years is critical and supports and services must be consistent with the needs of emerging adults.” Tweet This

In a news release Monday, Graff said the circumstances of the six deaths “are tragic and I offer my condolences to their families.

“Their experiences, along with others who have talked with us about SFAAs, highlight the need to improve the services provided to emerging adults. Supporting young people as they enter adulthood is essential because this developmental stage lays the foundation for the rest of their lives.”

Support from SFAAs can include education or job training, housing help, financial support for necessities and other services required to achieve independence.

The young people who died were all given pseudonyms in the report. Many of them experienced family violence, sexual exploitation and abuse, were moved around between foster homes, group homes and treatment, and also battled mental health issues and substance abuse. Most were hospitalized several times due to drug poisoning, self harm, violent ideations or suicide attempts.

Star died at 21 years old from a drug poisoning. Joel died at 20. It could not be determined whether his death was accidental or intentional. Alex died at 20 from drug poisoning. Morgan died at 20 from drug poisoning. Ian died by suicide at the age of 22. Jenny was 20 when she died in a vehicle collision.

Graff’s report includes three recommendations he expects “are acted upon to improve services for Alberta’s young adults”:

Policy and practice: to recognize the age of 18 to 24 as a critical period and outline guidelines for how to support young people in this age range using research on brain development and trauma. Children’s Services professionals should receive specific training for working with young adults. Consistency and continuity of services: SFAA caseworkers must have specific guidelines related to practice, financial support, health benefits, education and training, that clearly outline the supports and services available under SFAA. They must also help the client connect with adult services after SFAA ends. Housing: Children’s Services should provide emerging adults with access to adequate and safe housing options.

Graff said this stage is one of potential but also of risks.

“Among Canadians, the rate of depression during this developmental stage is higher than any other age group, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death,” his report reads. “Emerging adults who have been involved in Children’s Services may not have natural connections such as parents, relatives or long-term relationships they can rely on for support.”

“At times, the six young people who passed away did not have their basic needs met,” the report reads. “Most had periods where they did not know where they would live or find their next meal. A few survived by committing criminal acts or were forced into sexual exploitation.”

Two of the six young people who died had their SFAAs cancelled or not renewed.

“Many young people told their advocates they fear their SFAA will be closed, either due to their success or their setbacks,” the OCYA report explained. Tweet This

Annually, about 90 per cent of the 600 young people who “age out” of the child intervention system enter into SFAAs. The report said that number has steadily increased in recent years, and more than doubled since the age limit was expanded to 24.

In March 2019, there were 2,125 emerging adults with SFAAs (527 were 18 years old, 426 were 19 years old and 372 were 20 years old.)

“Emerging adults often struggle to secure safe and stable housing, particularly if they have a mental health issues, use substances, or have a history or criminal involvement,” the OCYA report said.

“Helping these young people successfully grow into adulthood will increase the likelihood of their meaningful participation in society and the economy. Investing in young people decreases the use of costly services or long-term social assistance.”

“A Critical Time”: A special report on emerging adults leaving Children’s Services care by Emily Mertz on Scribd