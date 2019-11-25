Metro Vancouver transit strike: Work stoppage to have ‘devastating impact’ on region, says TransLink CEO

Send this page to someone via email

In a final bid to prevent a shutdown of bus and SeaBus service later this week, TransLink’s CEO urged urged both sides to return to the bargaining table.

The union representing 5,000 bus, SeaBus and maintenance workers and the Coast Mountain workers still haven’t resumed talks and if a new deal isn’t reached by Tuesday night, there will be no buses running across the region from Wednesday to Friday.

Kevin Desmond told media that a three-day work stoppage would have a “devastating impact on the people of Metro Vancouver.”

He said the job action would have the greatest impact on the region’s most vulnerable people, namely “the elderly, people with disabilities, people with no other options.”

He said the work stoppage will also impact students and the 165,000 people who use buses each day to commute to work.

“Make no mistake, this work stoppage, especially if it comes to a full-on strike after this three-day planned action, will have an impact on the region’s economy.”

Desmond outlined the services that will continue to run during three-day shutdown, including the SkyTrain, West Coast Express, some community shuttles, and West Vancouver transit, except for the 257 express bus. HandyDart will be operating, but Desmond warned it will be busy.

Desmond also announced TransLink’s plans to help customers get around during those three days, including an increase in Expo and Millennium line frequency, relaxing rules on bringing bikes onto trains during peak hours, and encouraging commuters to arrange alternate modes of transport, including car-sharing and carpooling.

He said TransLink is also working to set up temporary pickup and drop-off zones near SkyTrain and West Coast Express stations for commuters who need to be driven to stations.

It is also looking to allow drop-offs and pickups at unused bus stations and bus loops,” he said.

Desmond urged the union “not to punish the transit users of the region.”

“There is still time to end this.”

Unifor, the union representing the striking transit workers, is expected to provide an update later on Monday.