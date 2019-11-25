Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Company ordered to pay court costs in lawsuit with RCMP over Shippagan riot

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2019 11:15 am
Angry out-of-work fish plant workers express their frustration outside their burned-out plant in Shippagan, N.B on Tuesday, May 6, 2003. Several boats and buildings were destroyed by fire on the weekend as fishermen protested cuts to the crab quota. A Moncton judge has dismissed a $40 million lawsuit against the RCMP and ordered the receivers of a Shippagan fish plant — destroyed in a riot in 2003 — to pay $210,000 in legal costs.
Angry out-of-work fish plant workers express their frustration outside their burned-out plant in Shippagan, N.B on Tuesday, May 6, 2003. Several boats and buildings were destroyed by fire on the weekend as fishermen protested cuts to the crab quota. A Moncton judge has dismissed a $40 million lawsuit against the RCMP and ordered the receivers of a Shippagan fish plant — destroyed in a riot in 2003 — to pay $210,000 in legal costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A Moncton judge has dismissed a $40 million lawsuit against the RCMP and ordered the receivers of a northeastern New Brunswick fish plant that was destroyed in a riot to pay $210,000 in legal costs.

Deloitte Restructuring Inc. alleged the RCMP failed to duly protect the property that was burned down in Shippagan in 2003 after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans reallocated crab quotas.

READ MORE: Southeastern N.B. community kicks off lobster season with weekend celebration

The protest led to the destruction of fishing boats, a fish plant, a warehouse and several hundred traps.

During the lawsuit, Deloitte argued the RCMP ought to have called in its riot and tactical squads when the DFO published the fishing plan.

But in a decision released last week, Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette of the Court of Queen’s Bench said the plaintiffs were unable to establish any liability on the part of the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement
Lobster fishermen frustrated as government closes parts of the Gulf
Lobster fishermen frustrated as government closes parts of the Gulf

Federal lawyer Toni Abi Nasr says he’s pleased with the decision and it will help the RCMP and the community of Shippagan to turn a page on the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
RCMPFireCourt of Queen's BenchDFODepartment of Fisheries and OceansRiotWarehouseShippaganFishing BoatsDeloitte Restructuring Inc.Justice Jean-Paul OuelletteNew Brunswick Fish PlantNew Brunswick LobterShippagan RiotToni Abi Nasr
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.