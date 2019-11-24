Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats fans distraught after losing Grey Cup to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

With hopes of partying like it was 1999, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and their frenzied fanbase are distraught.

And can you blame them?

At 20 years and still counting, the Ticats now own the longest Grey Cup drought in the Canadian Football League after they were upset 33-12 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday night’s 107th championship game in Calgary.

The Blue Bombers wanted it more and deserve to be called champions.

I'm already outside smoking and drowning my sorrows. 15-3 season. Ends in typical ticat fashion — Daver (@ticat53) November 25, 2019

.@rickzamperin Not going to lie, this HURTS! 7 turnovers, 6 sacks & 3 starters injured. Did the team bus run over a leprechaun or something? Worst game the Cats played in 2019, outclassed in every phase. Nothing to do but reset for next year… #ThanksForTheMemories #FifthQuarter — Jim Martin (@le2ton) November 25, 2019

Winnipeg forced seven turnovers, including three in the first quarter alone that set the tone for the game, and dominated from start to finish. They won the battle in the trenches, sacking Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans six times, and opening holes for Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris to rush for 134 yards and a touchdown.

He also had a receiving TD to become the first Canadian to win the Most Valuable Player Award since Ottawa Rough Riders QB Russ Jackson in 1969.

The loss brings Hamilton’s dream season to an end, and now it all feels like a nightmare, doesn’t it?

Hamilton stormed the league with a franchise record 15 wins and they had an unblemished home record for the first time ever. The Cats were also the hottest team in the land as they entered the biggest game of the season on a seven-game winning streak.

But the Tiger-Cats could not add a 16th title to their trophy case, preventing this year’s team from being considered as one of the best the Ticats have ever fielded.

1963, 1965, 1967, 1972 and 1999 are the best of the best Tiger-Cats clubs. Sadly, 2019 won’t be added to that list. They can’t be, not after losing like they did on Sunday.

20 years after they last won the Grey Cup, 16 years after the team went bankrupt and five years after they last went to the CFL final, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are still looking for that elusive championship.

