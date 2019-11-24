Menu

Motorcyclist killed after slamming into tree in downtown Vancouver: police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 6:35 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2019.
Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2019. Annie Wong/Global News

A man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in downtown Vancouver Sunday.

Vancouver police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Nelson Street near Granville Street when he lost control and crashed.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.

The 44-year-old victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but investigators have indicated speed was likely a factor.

Police note the man’s death marks Vancouver’s 12th vehicle fatality this year.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has video is asked to contact Vancouver police.

