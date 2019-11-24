Menu

World

Pentagon chief fires U.S. Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

By Robert Burns The Associated Press
Posted November 24, 2019 5:48 pm
U.S. Navy secretary says he did not threaten to resign
WATCH: (From Nov. 23, 2019) U.S. Navy secretary says he did not threaten to resign

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday fired the Navy’s top official over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a Navy SEAL.

Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Spencer submitted it Sunday, said the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman.

READ MORE: ‘I did not threaten to resign’ over disagreement with Trump: U.S. Navy Secretary

The firing was a dramatic turn in a long-running controversy involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

Esper also directed that Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month, and that a Navy disciplinary board that was scheduled to hear his case starting Dec. 2 be cancelled, Hoffman said.

At Esper’s direction, Gallagher will be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Hoffman said.

Story continues below advertisement
U.S. Navy secretary denies report he threatened to resign if Trump intervened in Navy SEAL discipline case
U.S. Navy secretary denies report he threatened to resign if Trump intervened in Navy SEAL discipline case

Hoffman said Esper lost trust and confidence in Spencer “regarding his lack of candour” over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official,” Esper said in a written statement issued by Hoffman. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”

U.S. Navy secretary says there isn’t concern about Canada’s commitment to Arctic
U.S. Navy secretary says there isn’t concern about Canada’s commitment to Arctic
