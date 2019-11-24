Menu

Canada

Federal lawyers to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2019 4:34 pm
First Nations child welfare challenge
WATCH: First Nations child welfare challenge

Federal lawyers will be in court on Monday to argue the government’s appeal of a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to First Nations children and their families.

The tribunal’s September ruling came shortly before the start of the federal election campaign.

It ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 for every First Nations child who was inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006.

READ MORE: Trudeau government appeals ruling on compensation to First Nations children

The Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and their parents could be eligible for total compensation that could exceed $2 billion.

The government has said it planned to appeal the damage award because the timing of the election campaign made it impossible to organize compensation by a Dec. 10 deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Justice Department lawyers will ask the Federal Court for a stay of execution of the tribunal’s order during the first of two days of hearings set aside for the case.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
First NationsIndigenousResidential SchoolsIndigenous PeoplesHuman Rights TribunalIndigenous ChildrenFirst Nations childrenCanada Indigenous peoplewelfare systemFirst Nation compensation
