Police officer to attempt burpee world record for Autism Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Most people avoid doing burpees if they can… but an Edmonton police officer is set to attempt 1,000 of them.

“I’ve been training for a few months now,” said Const. Stephen Schaefer.

“I didn’t really tell anybody about it right away because I wanted to make sure it was possible.” Tweet This

Schaefer is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one hour, which currently sits at 870 for the male record, according to the official record website.

The most ever done in one hour is held by a woman, at 920.

“I’m doing this for autism,” said Schaefer.

Story continues below advertisement

“My oldest boy is autistic, and he also really likes fitness. So I wanted to kind of make something really challenging to give back to autism, and the organizations that are there to support it, particularly Autism Edmonton.”

All the money raised to support the attempt, which takes place Dec. 7, will go directly to Autism Edmonton.

“The statistics show that one in 66 children in Canada are impacted with autism,” said Kristi Rouse from Autism Edmonton.

4:09 Educating Canadians for Autism Awareness Month Educating Canadians for Autism Awareness Month

“It’s all that more important to raise awareness and funding for programs and services,” Rouse added.

She said the association relies on events like Schaefer’s, because it doesn’t receive any government funding.

READ MORE: Edmonton kids with autism practise for Halloween

Schaefer, who is a father of two boys, said that his oldest son Jason, 7, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and has been helping him train.

“He likes to participate, he watches me do burpees and other exercises,” Schaefer said. “It’s a lot of fun training with him.”

Stephen Schaefer training with his sons ahead of his burpee challenge. Credit / Stephen Schaefer

All are invited to come watch Schaefer attempt the record. The kickoff will be at noon on Dec. 7, at Generate Fitness.

Story continues below advertisement

Supporters can also donate to the cause at this link.