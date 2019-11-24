Menu

Crime

Man’s car stolen at gunpoint following collision in North York, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 12:03 pm
Police said the incident occurred Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say officers are searching for four suspects after a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint following a collision in North York Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Senlac Road and Finch Avenue West at 3:42 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

In a news release Sunday, investigators said a 56-year-old man was in his car, stopped at a stop sign in the area when he was hit from behind by a dark-coloured SUV.

Officials said the man got out of his car to look at the damage at which point three men got out of the suspect vehicle, with one of them pointing a handgun at the victim.

The suspects allegedly demanded the man turn over his car keys and cellphone. Police said three suspects then got into the car and drove away, followed by the vehicle involved in the collision.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle is a black four-door 2015 Mercedes S5A with the licence plate CHRJ 747.

The suspect with the gun is described as an 18 to 25-year-old man who was wearing a black balaclava and a sports jacket. Police said he’s reported to be 5’9″ to 5’10” and 145 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto police release surveillance video in hope of solving alleged hit-and-run
