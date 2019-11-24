CPR saves 19-year-old Edmonton ball hockey player’s life

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Richardson, 19, was playing in a ball hockey tournament in August when he suffered cardiac arrest. A referee and three players administered CPR right away.

“From what I’m told, I was coming off the (rink) to the bench and I tripped on my way to the bench,” Richardson said. “I got up and yelled, I’m fine, and I got to the bench and that is when everything started to unfold.”

“My heart went crazy, and it would stop, then crazy and it would stop. Eventually I just passed out.” Tweet This

People who have cardiac arrest outside of the hospital only have a 10 per cent chance of survival. The major help in this case was CPR. Richardson was taken to hospital and put on life support. Doctors performed surgery and inserted a defibrillator in his chest.

“It was a painful recovery, I could barely move my left arm or walk, but I’m 100 per cent happy to have it.”

Richard was diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), an inherited heart condition. Before the incident, he was unaware there was a problem.

Richardson isn’t able to work and had to delay plans for post-secondary that he was supposed to start in September. He is eligible for government funding but will age out by the time he is ready to go next year.

The ball hockey community wanted to help and put out a tournament to raise money for Sam.

“The defibrillator in his chest allows him to do very minimal work, he can’t do lifting or anything like that,” said Tanya Hamilton, co-organizer of Ball Hockey Fundraiser for Sam. “We do have a silent auction set up, we have donation boxes, we have a concession and beer gardens, all proceeds go to Sam.”

The Sports Dome also donated the space.

A booth was also set up to bring awareness about CPR and encourage people to get their training.

“It’s amazing to have a whole building of people come out for you and care for you,” Richardson said. Tweet This