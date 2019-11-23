City of Kelowna seeking public input for its transportation master plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is in part three of developing its new transportation master plan.

Residents and businesses are being asked to provide feedback on projects, policies and programs that will help shape how people move around the city now and in the future.

The city says the transportation master plan is a set of long-term goals that will identify investments needed over the next 20 years to create a safe, cost-effective and sustainable transportation network.

The plan will work in conjunction with both the official community plan and the Central Okanagan’s first regional transportation plan.

The transportation master plan will be put into development in the summer of 2020.

The city is asking the public to participate in an interactive, online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6.

Community members who participate will be entered to win a $750 gift card to a Kelowna bicycle shop of their choice.

Kelowna residents can also participate in person on:

Monday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at UBC Okanagan (EME building)

Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Parkinson Rec Centre (Winter Farmers and Crafters Market)

There will also be an interactive display available during business hours at city hall from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6.

Timeline of Transportation Master Plan

Vision and goals (Spring 2018 – Summer 2018)

Land use scenarios (Summer 2018 – Spring 2019)

Transportation scenarios (Summer 2019 – Winter 2019)

Implementation strategy (Spring 2020)

Plan development (Summer 2020)

The city says the timing of the plan responds to a pressing need, as its previous transportation master plan was completed in 1995 and is outdated.