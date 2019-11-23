Man, 27, killed in house fire in Nobleford, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a house fire in the southern Alberta town of Nobleford on Saturday.

RCMP said a passerby called the fire department after seeing smoke emerging from a house on Milnes Street at around 10:20 a.m.

A 27-year-old man from Nobleford died inside the house, and was the only person there at the time, RCMP said.

Police said most of the damage is at the back of the house, and a neighbouring home was damaged by heat.

Responding agencies included: the Nobleford Fire Department, the Barons Fire Department, Coaldale Fire Department, Coaldale and Picture Butte RCMP and Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services.

The Calgary Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the fire, they can contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080 or Picture Butte RCMP at 403-732-4429.

Nobleford is about 34 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.