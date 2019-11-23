Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man, 27, killed in house fire in Nobleford, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 5:45 pm
A man died in a Nobleford, Alta., house fire on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, according to RCMP.
A man died in a Nobleford, Alta., house fire on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, according to RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man is dead after a house fire in the southern Alberta town of Nobleford on Saturday.

RCMP said a passerby called the fire department after seeing smoke emerging from a house on Milnes Street at around 10:20 a.m.

Related News

A 27-year-old man from Nobleford died inside the house, and was the only person there at the time, RCMP said.

Police said most of the damage is at the back of the house, and a neighbouring home was damaged by heat.

Responding agencies included: the Nobleford Fire Department, the Barons Fire Department, Coaldale Fire Department, Coaldale and Picture Butte RCMP and Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services.

The Calgary Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has information about the fire, they can contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080 or Picture Butte RCMP at 403-732-4429.

Nobleford is about 34 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPNoblefordAlberta house fireNobleford Fire Departmentnobleford albertafatal Nobleford firefatal Nobleford house fireNobleford fireNobleford house fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.