July 23, 2018 2:51 pm

2 people dead after vehicle collision near Nobleford, Alta.

By Online journalist  Global News

RCMP investigate a collision near Nobleford, Alta. on July 23, 2018. Two people died in the collision.

Kyle Benning/Global News
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision on a highway near Nobleford, Alta.

The collision happened on Highway 519 near Range Road 242, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

RCMP Const. Ben Stubbe said the collision took place at around 7 a.m. Monday.

A Honda Civic was going westbound on the highway and veered into the eastbound lane, colliding with a GMC Sierra pickup truck, police said.

“Both the female driver and female passenger of the Honda Civic (were) pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the GMC truck was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries,” RCMP said.

Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the collision and the investigation continues, police said.

