World

Bolivia Senate approves new election call that bars ex-president from running

By PAOLA FLORES The Associated Press
Posted November 23, 2019 5:00 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 5:12 pm
Bolivia’s Senate on Saturday unanimously approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales — a key step toward pacifying a nation since an Oct. 20 marred by reported irregularities.

The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president, effectively ruling out Morales, whose refusal to accept such term limits was a key issue in protests against him.

READ MORE: Supporters of former Bolivia president leave barricades after deal is struck for new election

The bill now goes to the lower house, which like the Senate is dominated by Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party.

The measure did not set a date for the vote.

Morales’ claim of victory and a fourth term in the Oct. 20 election prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10 at the army’s suggestion. An audit by a team from the Organization of American States found widespread irregularities in that election.

Story continues below advertisement
After Morales left for asylum in Mexico, his own supporters took to the streets in protest.

Officials say at least 32 people have died in demonstrations since the presidential election, which would be annulled by Saturday’s vote.

READ MORE: Gasoline, food shortages reported in Bolivia amid violent protests

An agreement on elections between Morales’ party and the interim government helped pacify the country. Street blockades were lifted, allowing supplies to reach marketplaces Saturday in areas that had been short of groceries and gas.

Sen. Oscar Ortiz said the bill calls for updating the electoral rolls, naming a completely new electoral tribunal to oversee the vote.

“We have to generate confidence in the population,” said Sen. Omar Aguilar, from Morales’ party.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
