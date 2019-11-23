U.S. VP Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Iraq, visits U.S. troops

Send this page to someone via email

United States Vice-President Mike Pence is making an unannounced visit to Iraq in the highest-level American trip since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pullback of U.S. forces in Syria two months ago.

Pence is meeting Saturday with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in a move meant to reassure the U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State after Syrian Kurds suffered under a bloody Turkish assault last month after the withdrawal.

Pence is also visiting Iraq’s Al-Asad Air Base, from which U.S. forces launched the operation in Syria last month that resulted in the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence, joined by his wife, Karen, is also greeting U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive with turkey to serve to troops at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While greeting U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Pence criticized Washington’s impeachment proceedings.

Speaking at Al-Asad Air Base, Pence said the Trump administration is working to secure another pay increase for the armed forces and suggested the ongoing impeachment inquiry was slowing the way.

He says: “Partisan politics and endless investigations have slowed things down in D.C.”

Accompanied by his wife, Karen, Pence served Turkey and traditional fixings to hundreds of troops at the air base and another base in Erbil.

Pence praised service members, saying, “While you come from the rest of us, you’re the best of us.”

During the visit to Al-Asad Air Base, Pence spoke by phone to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Pence expressed support for a free, sovereign and independent Iraq — a subtle warning against Iranian influence in the country, which has weakened co-operation between the U.S. and Iraq.

According to one official, Mahdi expressed regret for the violence and cast it as growing pains for the country and its security services, more used to war than democratic protest.

Pence spoke by phone with Mahdi after the Iraqi leader declined an invitation to meet with Pence at the air base after security concerns prevented Pence from travelling into Baghdad.

