Consumer

Recall alert: Bonduelle salads may have possible E. coli contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2019 7:37 am
Updated November 23, 2019 7:39 am
How food recalls work
WATCH: Here's how food recalls work

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some Bonduelle brand salads are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The products involved include Bonduelle’s Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham, Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon and Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken.

One of four Bonduelle salads recalled by the CFIA on Nov. 22, 2019.
One of four Bonduelle salads recalled by the CFIA on Nov. 22, 2019. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and possibly other provinces and territories, and have best before dates of either Oct. 29 or Oct. 31, 2019.

The salads in question should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

So far there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the products.

More details with photos of the products recalled can be found on the CFIA website.

