Features

Historic facade from Buena Vista returns to new apartment on Edmonton’s 124 Street

By Vinesh Pratap Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 7:05 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 7:18 pm
New apartment building on 124 Street reuses pieces of old building’s history
WATCH: A piece of Edmonton's past is once again on display as part of a new apartment complex on Edmonton's 124 Street. Vinesh Pratap explains how it's being pieced back together.

A number of pieces of Edmonton’s past are back on full display along 124 Street.

A new apartment building called The MacLaren is now housed on the prominent 102 Avenue corner. The building incorporates numerous features from the former Buena Vista building which was previously there, dating back to 1912.

“I knew that it was going to be a tough slog at the beginning of this project,” said Henry Edgar with Edgar Development.

The company bought the site in 2013.

“That old building was tired. It had a lot of deferred maintenance,” Edgar explained.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Buena Vista Building on 124 Street torn down overnight

Understanding community concerns about preserving history, the developer took multiple steps to incorporate as much of the facade of the old building in the new one.

A heritage consultant was brought in by the developer and elements for preservation were taken down and cataloged, including iron works, bricks and the restoration of the ghost signs.

“I think the rebuild has been done well,” said David Ridley, executive director with the Edmonton Heritage Council.

A restored ‘ghost sign’ on The MacLaren building on 124 Street.
A restored ‘ghost sign’ on The MacLaren building on 124 Street. Vinesh Pratap/ Global News

“Heritage preservation and the re-use of buildings is never a clear,” said Ridley, adding a re-creation can be a “different experience than the building that was there.”

The preservation work added about $900,000 in additional development expenses.

There was a small $5,000 grant from the city.

“We really took a lot of care and time to ensure that what we built looked natural,” Edgar said, “and looked like it belonged in the neighborhood.”

Edmonton historyBuena VistaEdmonton high streetEdmonton 124 StreetThe MacLarenEdmonton Heritage Counciledmonton historicEdmonton RedevelopmentEdgar Developmentedmonton apartment building
