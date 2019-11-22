Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP, IHIT called out to separate Surrey incidents

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 1:36 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 2:00 pm
IHIT called to crime scene in Whalley
Homicide investigators have been called out to Surrey after two separate incidents overnight. Sarah MacDonald is in Whalley where IHIT is set up.

Police are looking into two separate incidents in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Guildford area that has left a man in hospital.

Police say they were called at 9 p.m. Thursday about gunshots and a vehicle collision near 146 Street and 83 Avenue.

At the scene, officers quickly found a vehicle that had collided with a fence and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Surrey ‘mob violence’ caught on video leads to RCMP investigation, mayor calls for action

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no indication that there is a continued risk to the public.

READ MORE: IHIT identifies Surrey homicide victim; request help to identify suspect

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirms two people were found dead inside a home near 140 Street and 102A Ave in Surrey.

“Although our investigation is in its early stages, at this time it appears as though one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide.  We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy,” IHIT Const. Harrison Mohr said.

IHIT said it is not looking for any other suspects.

IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPSurreySurrey RCMPIHITLower MainlandSurrey crimeIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamGuildfordGuildford shootingSurrey incidents
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.