RCMP, IHIT called out to separate Surrey incidents

Police are looking into two separate incidents in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Guildford area that has left a man in hospital.

Police say they were called at 9 p.m. Thursday about gunshots and a vehicle collision near 146 Street and 83 Avenue.

At the scene, officers quickly found a vehicle that had collided with a fence and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no indication that there is a continued risk to the public.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirms two people were found dead inside a home near 140 Street and 102A Ave in Surrey.

“Although our investigation is in its early stages, at this time it appears as though one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide. We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy,” IHIT Const. Harrison Mohr said.

IHIT said it is not looking for any other suspects.

1:10 IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey