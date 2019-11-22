No carbon monoxide detectors at Winnipeg hotel where 46 fell ill after poisoning: review

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg hotel where 46 people were sent to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning had no detectors installed, according to a review into the incident.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner said the Super 8 Motel on Portage Avenue had no carbon monoxide detectors when 46 people fell ill earlier in July. Fifteen of those people were considered to be in critical condition due to the levels of carbon monoxide in their systems, said Fire Chief John Lane at the time.

The review doesn’t say how the hotel managed to pass its previous inspection in May 2018 without carbon monoxide detectors. Global News has reached out to the OFC for further comment.

READ MORE: Inadequate ventilation likely caused carbon monoxide incident that sent 46 to Winnipeg hospitals

“The OFC review determined that carbon monoxide from a hot water boiler was venting in an area that allowed it to be pulled back into the air exchange system and circulated throughout the hotel,” according to the review.

Story continues below advertisement

“An open blower motor door on the air make-up unit and cool chimney temperature contributed to gases staying in the building, rather than rising and exhausting out the chimney.” Tweet This

“Carbon monoxide monitors used … at the scene of the incident found dangerously high readings ranging from 65 parts per million (ppm) on the main floor to 190 ppm in the basement where the mechanical room is located and 380 ppm on the third floor.”

1:38 Carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg Super 8 Motel sends 46 people to hospital Carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg Super 8 Motel sends 46 people to hospital

The review states that there were no “intentional or deceptive actions taken and the incident has been deemed accidental.”

The hotel has since installed seven carbon monoxide monitors in public areas and hallways and three more that detect carbon monoxide, propane and natural gas detectors near natural gas appliances.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade