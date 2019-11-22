The Superman disguise: Suspect wore glasses to hide from U.K. police

Send this page to someone via email

Glasses should be the perfect disguise, right? Just ask Superman.

Police in the United Kingdom say they identified and captured a robbery suspect who tried to “change his image” by putting on a pair of glasses to elude capture.

David Springthorpe was recently detained after a short chase with an officer in South Normanton, U.K., according to a Facebook post by the Alfreton police department. Springthorpe was wanted on shoplifting offences.



“Springthorpe has recently changed his image by sporting a pair of glasses,” police wrote on Facebook. “Fortunately, this was not quite cunning enough to outsmart the team!”

Springthorpe was convicted of theft and sentenced to a 30-week custodial sentence, police said.