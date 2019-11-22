Four points from Connor McMichael lead the London Knights to a lopsided win in Kitchener

If you find a scouting report on Connor McMichael of the London Knights, it will talk about the many things that he can do well on the ice.

On Friday night in Kitchener, McMichael put many of those things on display as he scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-1 Knights victory over the Rangers.

All of that happened in the second period alone. McMichael scored on a wrist shot, a slap shot and a deflection on a beautiful feed from Ryan Merkley.

“He kind of reminds me of [Evan Bouchard] just the way he can find you when it’s not looking like there’s too many plays to be made,” McMichael said after the game when asked about the Merkley pass.

McMichael also created a pretty play for linemate Jonathan Gruden for a tap-in at the edge of the Kitchener crease.

Connor McMichael extends his point streak to 13 games. 2-0 London in Kitchener. pic.twitter.com/JmonhRfy7Z — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 23, 2019

The Washington Capitals prospect hit 50 points on the season and extended his point streak to 13 games as the Knights handed the Rangers their ninth loss in their last 11 games.

Conversely London has compiled a 10-1-1 record over that same span of time.

McMichael believes that a couple of things have played into that success.

“I think getting [Liam] Foudy back, adding Merkley and we have been doing quite a bit of team bonding.”

London is one point behind the Guelph Storm for first place in the Midwest Division. Guelph won their tenth game in a row on Friday when they shut out the Sarnia Sting 3-0.

Luke Evangelista scored the Knights first goal of the game. Gruden ended the game with a goal and two assists. Merkley had three assists, giving him five points in his last two games. McMichael has seven points in those games and leads the OHL in points and points per game.

Brett Brochu picked up the win in goal for the Knights as he stopped 32 of 33 shots.

London will complete three games in four days in Erie on Sunday afternoon.

Hot off the draw

Two London Knights find themselves in the top-3 in face-off percentage amond players who have taken 150 draws this season. Nathan Dunkley is winning faceoffs at a 62.4 per cent clip. That is good for number one overall. Jason Willms of the Barrie Colts sits second at 61.9 per cent. Knights third-year forward Billy Moskal is winning draws at a 61.6 per cent clip and that is good enough for third overall. London’s Matvey Guskov ranks fifth in the league at 58.3 per cent.

Knights set to show off skills

On Wednesday, November 27 the Knights will host their skills competition from 6-8 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans can enter through either Gate 1 or Gate 4. Players will be divided into four teams that will compete in Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater, Skills Relay & Elimination Shootout. Admission to the event is a cash donation to Toy Angels Toy Drive.

Piccinich producing points for Oilers

Last season former London Knights forward J.J. Piccinich added another championship to his collection when he helped the Newfoundland Growlers to win the Kelly Cup in the ECHL. Piccinich was part of London’s 2016 Memorial Cup championship team as served as captain the following season. This year the native of Paramus, N.J., is on an individual tear. He has 21 points through 18 games with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers.

Up next

The Knights will finish out three games in four days against the Erie Otters on Sunday. This will be the second meeting between the teams in Erie and the fourth game between the teams overall. London got three assists from Luke Evangelista in a 6-2 victory at Budweiser Gardens on September 27.

Just shy of a month later at the Erie Insurance Arena, London and the Otters combined for ten goals in the first two periods and then went silent through the third period and overtime. The only shot that hit the net in the shootout went in and Erie won 6-5.

The teams played another wild one less than a week after that. With the score 6-5 late in the third period, Connor McMichael tied the game with 1:05 remaining and then won it in overtime as part of a six-point performance.

Coverage of Sunday’s game will begin at 1:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.