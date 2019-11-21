Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Canucks score 5 power-play goals, beat Predators 6-3

By Jim Diamond The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2019 11:02 pm

NASHVILLE – Bo Horvat scored one of Vancouver’s five power-play goals, and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

The Canucks went 5 for 6 with the man advantage. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Graovac, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser also scored power-play goals before Tanner Pearson made it 6-3 with a short-handed goal with 2:02 remaining.

Nashville dropped its sixth consecutive game. Ryan Johansen, Calle Jarnkrok and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 12 saves on 17 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.