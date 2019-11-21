QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON, N.B. – Jakob Pelletier had two goals and two assists and Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves as the Moncton Wildcats blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy McKenna also scored twice and tacked on an assist, helping Moncton (18-5-0) to a two-point edge on Chicoutimi (16-5-2) for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

McKenna opened the scoring just 2:10 into the game while on the power play.

Alexis Shank turned away 33 shots for the Sagueneens, who had a four-game win streak halted.

The Wildcats went 2 for 6 on the power play while Chicoutimi went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

TIGRES 5 FOREURS 1

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise made 34 saves and wasn’t beaten until the 18:22 mark of the third period, leading Victoriaville over the Foreurs to snap a four-game skid.

Alexander Peresunko, Jerome Gravel, Alex DeGagne, Olivier Tremblay and Mikhail Abramov supplied the offence for the Tigres (7-14-5).

Jeremy Michel broke Hurtubise’s shutout bid Val-d’Or (11-10-2). Jonathan Lemieux allowed four goals on 24 shots in 34:34 of action for the loss.

—

DRAKKAR 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (SO)

HALIFAX — Gabriel Fortier scored the lone goal of the shootout to lift Baie-Comeau over the Mooseheads.

Nathan Legare potted a goal in regulation while Lucas Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for the Drakkar (11-11-4).

Senna Peeters scored for Halifax (11-10-3), which is 3-0-2 in its last five games. Alexis Gravel made 36 saves.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.