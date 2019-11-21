QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, November 21, 2019

MONCTON, N.B. – Jakob Pelletier had two goals and two assists and Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves as the Moncton Wildcats blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Jeremy McKenna also scored twice and tacked on an assist, helping Moncton (18-5-0) to a two-point edge on Chicoutimi (16-5-2) for top spot in the Eastern Conference.
McKenna opened the scoring just 2:10 into the game while on the power play.
Alexis Shank turned away 33 shots for the Sagueneens, who had a four-game win streak halted.
The Wildcats went 2 for 6 on the power play while Chicoutimi went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
TIGRES 5 FOREURS 1
VAL-D’OR, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise made 34 saves and wasn’t beaten until the 18:22 mark of the third period, leading Victoriaville over the Foreurs to snap a four-game skid.
Alexander Peresunko, Jerome Gravel, Alex DeGagne, Olivier Tremblay and Mikhail Abramov supplied the offence for the Tigres (7-14-5).
Jeremy Michel broke Hurtubise’s shutout bid Val-d’Or (11-10-2). Jonathan Lemieux allowed four goals on 24 shots in 34:34 of action for the loss.
—
DRAKKAR 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (SO)
HALIFAX — Gabriel Fortier scored the lone goal of the shootout to lift Baie-Comeau over the Mooseheads.
Nathan Legare potted a goal in regulation while Lucas Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for the Drakkar (11-11-4).
Senna Peeters scored for Halifax (11-10-3), which is 3-0-2 in its last five games. Alexis Gravel made 36 saves.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.
