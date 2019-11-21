Facing eviction, Hampstead affordable housing residents offered deal by developer

Send this page to someone via email

Town of Hamsptead residents facing eviction from an affordable housing building on Côte Saint Luc road, slated for luxury condos, have been offered a deal by the developer.

The developer, Malen Capital, held a meeting behind closed doors with the two tenants who attended.

Developers are offering to double the penalty fees for evicting their tenants from three to six months worth of rent.

They also promised to offer the rent of several apartments within the new complex at a lower price.

In addition, Malen Capital’s Mitchell Abrahams says they’re working with local affordable housing to offer priority to their tenants.

“We just thought that before there was a decision — one way or the other through a referendum — we should put it in writing to them, and make them feel comfortable that we’re trying to make a gesture that was fair to them,” Abrahams explained.

The fate of the affordable apartments has divided the Hampstead community.

Mayor William Steinberg says he is strongly in favour of the development project as it will revitalize what he calls a run-down area.

But tenants like Marie Pontini say the project is forcing people out of homes they can afford and they won’t be able to find anything comparable.

Pontini represented other tenants who she says weren’t able to come since they received the invitation at the last minute.

“For some neighbours, that might be interesting but it doesn’t count all the aspects of that issue,” she said.

“At this point, it’s not only this project, it’s a precedent that we are setting. So even if this does not look so bad, it’s still a wall that we’re going to build on Côte Saint-Luc [Road] if this goes through.”

The referendum to decide the fate of the building will take place Sunday, Nov. 24.

If passed, tenants would have to leave their homes by January 2020.

— With files from Global’s Amanda Jelowicki and Phil Carpenter