Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. government to force Saint John’s neighbours to chip in for facility costs

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 8:25 pm
Saint John’s nearby communities to help with cost of maintaining shared facilities
WATCH: Come 2021, more communities near Saint John will have to help with the cost of maintaining shared facilities.

Starting in 2021, the New Brunswick government will force towns surrounding Saint John to chip in a little more to cover the cost of regional facilities.

Communities in the immediate area, such as Rothesay, Grand Bay-Westfield and Quispamsis, are already contributing 33 per cent of the operational costs for places like TD Station, the Imperial Theatre and the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

They will now also have to help with renovation and maintenance expenses.

Other communities, like Hampton, St. Martins and several local service districts, will begin contributing for the first time under the new legislation.

It’s something the City of Saint John has been outspoken about. Many of the people using the facilities within city limits don’t live and pay taxes in Saint John.

READ MORE: Quispamsis mayor ‘extremely disappointed’ in Saint John’s hockey player user fee

“Our facilities are all getting older,” says Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary. “The city, over the years, has spent as much as it can.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the move, the province’s Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr hopes to make things more equitable.

“It’s getting to the point where it needs to be a broader point of municipalities in the region that could take the ownership,” says Carr.

Libby O’Hara, deputy mayor for Quispamsis, is curious to see how the numbers will work out, but says the move is fair.

“Some people will say we’re bailing out Saint John. It’s not a bailout to Saint John,” said O’Hara. “That model does not sell with me nor does it sit right.

“What we are doing is contributing to facilities that are used by the greater region.”

Carr said other communities in New Brunswick are calling for a similar framework.

Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie said in a tweet on Wednesday that the move seemed “fair.”

“In Bathurst, we have the only aquatic center in the region. Only 27% of its users are citizens from our city, but our city pays 100% of the operational costs,” Fongemie wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“If that can work in Saint John, why can’t it work in other parts of the province that really are looking for more shared services as well?” Carr asks.

The province is expected to provide more information on the amendment, as well as the entire Saint John action plan, on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickSaint JohnQuispamsisCity Of Saint JohnRothesayTD StationCanada Games Aquatic CentreSaint John Action PlanSaint John Facility CostsSaint John Regional FacilitiesSaint John Regional Failit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.