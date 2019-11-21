Menu

1 dead following crash involving tractor in Adjala-Tosorontio: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 4:58 pm
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a report of a crash, which occurred on private property just north of Highway 9. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person has died following a collision involving a tractor and a sedan that took place in Adjala-Tosorontio Wednesday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 11 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of a crash, which occurred on private property just north of Highway 9.

READ MORE: 84-year-old pedestrian dies following collision in Newmarket, police say

The person who was injured was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The next of kin have been notified, and the name of the deceased is being withheld for privacy reasons, according to officers.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

