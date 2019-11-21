Menu

World

Police say unregistered ‘ghost gun’ used in California high school shooting

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2019 3:26 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 3:27 pm
People gather ahead of vigil for Saugus high school shooting in California
The teenager who shot five classmates, killing two, at a Southern California high school used an unregistered “ghost gun,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday.

Villanueva told media outlets Thursday that 16-year-old Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow’s .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was assembled from gun parts and did not have a serial number.

Berhow pulled the gun from his backpack on Nov. 14— his birthday — in an open-air quad at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita and in 16 seconds shot five students at random. At one point, the gun jammed but he quickly cleared it and continued shooting.

READ MORE: California school shooter dies as officials grapple over motive

Berhow counted his rounds, Villanueva has said, saving the last bullet for himself.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean of the homicide bureau said in a statement that authorities do not know who assembled the pistol or bought its components.

Story continues below advertisement

The sheriff said Berhow’s motive remains a mystery, even after investigators searched his home and interviewed 45 people. Berhow’s mother — who packed him corn dogs, grapes and homemade cookies for lunch that morning — had no idea what was coming, Villanueva said.

People gather ahead of vigil for Saugus high school shooting in California
Authorities said Berhow had shown no signs of violence and didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology or terrorist group.

The sheriff’s department is working with federal authorities to unlock Berhow’s cellphone, Villanueva said.

Berhow’s father was an avid hunter who died two years ago. He had six registered guns in the family’s home but they were seized in 2016.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody at hospital after California school shooting kills 2, injures multiple

Officials found several unregistered firearms in the home after the shooting and are working to determine where those and the weapon used at the high school came from.

Authorities have identified the dead as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
California shootingsaugus high schoolLos Angeles CountyCalifornia high school shootingsaugus high school shootingLos Angeles County PoliceNathaniel Tennosuke BerhowAlex Villanuevacalifornia high school shooter weaponcalifornia shooter gunghost gunLos Angeles County police california shootingLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
