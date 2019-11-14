At least 6 hurt in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

Police in California are on scene of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita where at least six people have been injured.
The L.A. County Sheriffs’ department tweeted about the incident shortly before 11 a.m. ET.
They said it happened at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles.
“Deputies on scene and still responding,” police wrote in the tweet. “Avoid the area. Further information to follow.”
The suspect is believed to still be at large.
Police said an Asian male wearing black clothing was “last seen at the location.”
Saugus High School and some surrounding schools are on lockdown, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
— With files from the Associated Press
