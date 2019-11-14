Menu

World

At least 6 hurt in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 11:13 am
Updated November 14, 2019 11:22 am
WARNING: Live aerial video over scene of reported school shooting in California could contain violent images

Police in California are on scene of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita where at least six people have been injured.

The L.A. County Sheriffs’ department tweeted about the incident shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

They said it happened at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

“Deputies on scene and still responding,” police wrote in the tweet. “Avoid the area. Further information to follow.”

The suspect is believed to still be at large.

Police said an Asian male wearing black clothing was “last seen at the location.”

Saugus High School and some surrounding schools are on lockdown, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— With files from the Associated Press

