At least 6 hurt in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

Police in California are on scene of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita where at least six people have been injured.

The L.A. County Sheriffs’ department tweeted about the incident shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

They said it happened at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

“Deputies on scene and still responding,” police wrote in the tweet. “Avoid the area. Further information to follow.”

The suspect is believed to still be at large.

Police said an Asian male wearing black clothing was “last seen at the location.”

BREAKING UPDATE: At least one person has been struck by gunfire in a shooting outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Authorities are searching for a male Asian suspect in black clothing. pic.twitter.com/DRULCfnGen — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 14, 2019

Saugus High School and some surrounding schools are on lockdown, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.

We have fire on scene and multiple units responding from other sheriff’s stations to assist. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— With files from the Associated Press