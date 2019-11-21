Queen’s hockey Gaels look to turn their season around after slow start

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s hockey Gaels admit they have a championship hangover.

Last year, Brett Gibson’s club won the Ontario University Association title for the first time in 38 years. They defeated the Guelph Gryphons 4-1 to capture the Queen’s Cup championship trophy.

This year, the Gaels are off to a surprisingly slow start in the OUA with a record of 5-8.

“It was complacency,” said Queen’s forward Liam Dunda.

The second-year business student from Grimsby says they were simply too cocky.

“I admit we were a bit arrogant,” continued Dunda, who played with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

“We got a nice smack of reality in the face, but I think we’re turning the corner after last week’s win in Trois Rivieres. We were finding ways to lose and last Saturday we found a way to win against the second-place Patriots.”

On Saturday, the Gaels will host McGill at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30.

The defending OUA champions are planning a teddy bear toss. The toys will be handed over to the University Hospital Kingston Foundation.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Mason Kohn.

The second-year arts and science student, who played for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, says it’s important to help kids who are having a tough time over the holidays.

“No child wants to be in hospital at Christmas. Hopefully, we can donate some money and put a smile on a child’s face with a Queen’s teddy bear.”

The toy animals are being sold throughout the Queen’s University campus for just $5.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into this fundraiser,” said Gaels defenceman Stephen Gibson, who played in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads.

The second-year commerce student from Kitchener says it’s important to give back to the Kingston community.

“The city really supported us in our drive to the championship last year. We had more than 3,000 fans for that final game against Guelph. This is our way of saying thank you.

“We are asking students and the Kingston public to buy a teddy bear and then come to the game on Saturday to throw it on the ice when we score that first goal. Hopefully, we’ll score more than one.

“As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, but how who you finish a season. We plan to finish strongly.”