Politics

Premier Doug Ford says he’s learning French, offers a ‘bonjour, comment ca va’ as evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 12:58 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 1:00 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 21, 2019. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 21, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is working on learning French and thinks it will be “pretty easy” to pick up.

He told Radio-Canada during the Progressive Conservative leadership race last year that he would be willing to learn it.

Ford said at the time that he wanted to be able to communicate with people in Quebec.

READ MORE: Doug Ford ‘proud’ of decision to tear up hundreds of green energy contracts

There are more than 600,000 francophones in Ontario.

When asked today if he was still committed to learning French, Ford said, “Bonjour. Comment ca va?”

Ford says he believes every elected official should learn French, and thinks it will be pretty easy to learn, since he studied it from Grade 3 to Grade 9 in school.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentFrenchpc governmentfrench languagefrancophonesOntario francophonesDoug Ford frenchDoug Ford french language
