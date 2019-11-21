Menu

Doug Ford ‘proud’ of decision to tear up hundreds of green energy contracts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 12:49 pm
NDP ask Ontario auditor general to investigate cost of green energy contract cancellations
WATCH ABOVE: The NDPs are asking Ontario’s auditor general to launch an investigation into the cost of the Ford government ripping up green energy contracts. Travis Dhanraj reports. (Nov. 20, 2019)

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is “proud” of his decision to tear up hundreds of renewable energy deals signed by the previous Liberal government.

The Progressive Conservative government said earlier this week that it has set aside $230 million to pay for the cancellation of 750 green energy contracts.

Ford also says his government would remove all of the wind turbines in the province if it had the opportunity.

READ MORE: Ford says provincial government still working toward goal of open market for cannabis

Earlier this week, the Opposition New Democrats said the cost of the cancellations was listed as “other transactions” in government documents.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has asked Ontario’s auditor general to investigate the contracts and their termination fees.

The Ford government said last year the province’s electricity ratepayers would not be on the hook for any costs because of the cancelled deals.

How a small-scale homeowner energy program contributed to cost escalations in hydro bills
How a small-scale homeowner energy program contributed to cost escalations in hydro bills
© 2019 The Canadian Press
