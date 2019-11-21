Menu

Vancouver hit-and-run driver leaves bumper and licence plate at crash scene

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 12:25 pm
The driver of the suspect vehicle in the crash left heir bumper and licence plate at the scene. .
The driver of the suspect vehicle in the crash left heir bumper and licence plate at the scene. . Tom Little

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run that caused a car to narrowly miss a bus shelter full of transit users.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene, leaving their rear bumper — complete with licence plate — at the scene.

A hit-and-run in Vancouver Wednesday night sent a car careening towards a bus shelter. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
A hit-and-run in Vancouver Wednesday night sent a car careening towards a bus shelter. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Tom Little

It happened around midnight Wednesday, at Fraser Street and East 28th Avenue.

READ MORE: Video captures hit-and-run driver slam head-on into parked car in Burnaby

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene, but fortunately no one was hurt, according to Vancouver police.

Police said no one had been arrested as of Thursday morning.

Brazen daylight hit-and-run captured on surveillance in North Burnaby
Brazen daylight hit-and-run captured on surveillance in North Burnaby
