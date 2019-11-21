Vancouver hit-and-run driver leaves bumper and licence plate at crash scene

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run that caused a car to narrowly miss a bus shelter full of transit users.
The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene, leaving their rear bumper — complete with licence plate — at the scene.
It happened around midnight Wednesday, at Fraser Street and East 28th Avenue.
Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene, but fortunately no one was hurt, according to Vancouver police.
Police said no one had been arrested as of Thursday morning.
Brazen daylight hit-and-run captured on surveillance in North Burnaby
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS