Trudeau meeting with mayors from Calgary, Vancouver ahead of cabinet huddle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting on Thursday with the mayors from both Calgary and Vancouver.

The meetings come ahead of the first gathering of Trudeau’s new cabinet, unveiled on Wednesday, which was significantly rearranged in what appeared to be an effort to put a focus on strengthening national unity as the Liberals grapple with deep frustrations and anxiety among Western Canadians about their future.

Trudeau met first with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart at 11 a.m.

While photo opportunities are scheduled for both, there are no set press conferences to go along with either meeting.

Nenshi was one of the first Western leaders to whom Trudeau reached out after winning a minority mandate in the federal election, along with the mayor of Regina and the premiers of both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The Liberals were locked out of both provinces and lost several incumbent seats they had hoped to defend.

Trudeau has said in remarks to media since the election that addressing mounting alienation and anger in the West is a clear priority for his government.

He named former international trade minister Jim Carr, who is battling cancer, to be his special representative for the Prairies in the cabinet reveal on Wednesday.

But critics have argued that isn’t enough to adequately ensure the voice of the West is heard and seriously weighed around the cabinet table.

Ministers will meet for the first time in their new roles later in the afternoon.

