Crime

Driver allegedly crashes into cars, light poles, bus shelter in Richmond Hill: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 6:47 am
Updated November 21, 2019 6:59 am
Police and hydro crews at the scene in Richmond Hill.
Police and hydro crews at the scene in Richmond Hill. Doug Gamey / Global News

York Regional Police say a man has been charged after allegedly crashing into five parked cars, two traffic light poles and a bus shelter in Richmond Hill on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Yonge Street and Major MacKenzie Drive at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the driver, believed to be in his 20s, along with the damaged pick-up truck he was driving.

Police said the man was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of fail to remain and one count of dangerous driving.

Investigators said impairment was not a factor.

Police said there was no one in any of the five cars or at the bus shelter. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the roads will be closed for several hours including the morning commute.

The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.

 

