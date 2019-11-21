Western Conference-leading St. Louis faces Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Calgary Flames (10-11-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-4-5, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the top team in the Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are 8-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 81.2% of opponent opportunities.

The Flames are 5-8-3 in Western Conference play. Calgary averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 20 total points while scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists for the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo has totalled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 10 goals and has recorded 20 points. Sean Monahan has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (wrist).

Flames Injuries: T.J. Brodie: out indefinitely (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.