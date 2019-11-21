WATCH LIVE: Public Trump impeachment hearings enter fifth day

Send this page to someone via email

The public impeachment hearings into Donald Trump’s conduct are entering the fifth day on Thursday.

The main issues is whether Trump’s actions when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden’s son is impeachable conduct.

The hearings have already heard from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who told the committee that there was a “quid pro quo” discussed between the U.S. and Ukraine officials.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone was in the loop’: Takeaways from 4th day of impeachment hearings

Thursday’s hearings will hear testimony from Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, a state department official.

You can watch the hearings in the live player above, or follow along in the live blog below.

Story continues below advertisement