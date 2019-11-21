Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

WATCH LIVE: Public Trump impeachment hearings enter fifth day

By Rebecca Joseph Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 7:30 am
President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter after speaking to the media, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as he leaves the White House in Washington, en route to Texas.
President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter after speaking to the media, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as he leaves the White House in Washington, en route to Texas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The public impeachment hearings into Donald Trump’s conduct are entering the fifth day on Thursday.

The main issues is whether Trump’s actions when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden’s son is impeachable conduct.

The hearings have already heard from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who told the committee that there was a “quid pro quo” discussed between the U.S. and Ukraine officials.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone was in the loop’: Takeaways from 4th day of impeachment hearings 

Thursday’s hearings will hear testimony from Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, a state department official.

You can watch the hearings in the live player above, or follow along in the live blog below.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald Trumpdonald trump impeachment hearingspublic impeachment hearingsDonald trump quid pro quolive stream impeachment hearingsUkraine Donald Trumpwatch public impeachment hearings live
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.