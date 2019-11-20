Alberta Review Board chairwoman resigns; says she received no government support

Send this page to someone via email

The chairwoman of the Alberta Review Board said she has decided to resign after months of what she characterizes as banging her head against a wall.

Jill Taylor sent her resignation letter this morning after less than six months on the job.

The independent tribunal reviews the cases of people who have been deemed not criminally responsible of a crime or have been found unfit to stand trial because of mental disorders.

Taylor said she has been trying to get a meeting with Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer since she started on June 1.

She said she was concerned by the minister’s public comments on Twitter after the board ruled Matthew de Grood, a schizophrenic man who killed five young people in Calgary, could be eased back into the community with his doctor’s approval.

I've heard from many Albertans who are frustrated & disturbed by this decision. I'll be formally requesting that Alberta's Review Board ensure a maximum possible role for victims to be part of the hearing process & advocating that Ottawa conduct a review of standards of release. https://t.co/7TRKvhCACV — Doug Schweitzer (@doug_schweitzer) October 3, 2019

Taylor said she was open to a review of what the board does, but she wasn’t able to get in touch with Schweitzer to discuss it.

Schweitzer’s office said it will issue a statement later today.

Taylor said she hopes her resignation will draw necessary attention to the board.

“It’s important work,” she said in an interview. “These people are the most vulnerable and dangerous people in our community and this board is tasked with balancing those individuals’ right to reintegration with the safety of the public. That’s a very important role.

“I just felt like I was banging my head against a wall and I am hoping this will shine a light, but I’m done.” Tweet This