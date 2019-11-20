Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

N.B. committee report backs government plan for mandatory student vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 2:50 pm
.
. Karl Tapales / Getty Images

New Brunswick’s education minister says he still intends to make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

Proposed legislation was introduced in June and sent to a legislature committee for review.

READ MORE: The sly ways anti-vaxxers are spreading misinformation online

That committee’s report was released Wednesday, and it supports immunization programs and accurate immunization records for students.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the bill has been amended to allow government officials to ask to see students’ medical records to verify any exemptions.

READ MORE: Calgary man who nearly died from flu urges others to get immunized

He says immunizations are necessary because of the rise in measles cases around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

The new rules, which would take effect Sept. 1, 2021, were introduced amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HealthmeaslesVaccinationImmunizationEducation Minister Dominic Cardy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.