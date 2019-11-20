Kevin Vickers to seek legislature seat when byelection called in Shediac, N.B. 

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of saying he wanted to wait until the next provincial election, New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers now says he’ll run in the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe when a byelection is called.

As late as last week, Vickers was shying away from running in a byelection, saying he wanted to run in his home riding of Miramichi when a general election is held.

READ MORE: Kevin Vickers outline broad policy goals for Saint John crowd

Vickers said given the Progressive Conservative government’s minority status in the legislature, he expected a general election was likely to happen before the byelections in Shediac and St. Croix.

But Liberal caucus chair Jean-Claude D’Amours says it now appears the byelections will be called first after all.

1:57 Voters will soon head to polls for New Brunswick byelections Voters will soon head to polls for New Brunswick byelections

Vickers was acclaimed as Liberal leader in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Shediac Bay-Dieppe had been held by former leader Brian Gallant, who resigned his seat this fall.

READ MORE: Kevin Vickers lays out plan for New Brunswick as provincial Liberal leader

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.