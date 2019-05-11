Kevin Vickers lays out plan for New Brunswick as provincial Liberal leader

A Saturday afternoon rally welcomed the recently-acclaimed leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Party in his hometown of Miramichi.

Kevin Vickers said his direction for the province focuses on five points: economy and population growth, fiscal responsibility, education, healthcare and the environment.

It was his first official public address since being acclaimed party leader last month; a conference in Fredericton was cancelled in late April due to flooding.

Vickers says climate change is a “global crisis” that is the “greatest threat to humanity,” saying future generations rely on change now.

“We must recognize that a price on carbon emissions can make way for [a] shift in societal behaviour,” Vickers said, “reducing carbon consumption and emissions, and ultimately resulting in a cleaner and healthier New Brunswick.”

As for his carbon plan, Vickers says it can’t put New Brunswickers at a disadvantage.

“There is no need for us to be paying a higher tax to heat our homes and put fuel in our cars, above and beyond what our neighbours in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia do,” he said.

