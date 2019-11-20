Menu

Environment

NDP asks auditor general to probe green energy contract cancellations in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 1:10 pm
TORONTO – NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ontario’s auditor general should investigate the cancellation of 750 renewable energy contracts.

Horwath has asked Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk to probe the cost of tearing up the agreements after the Progressive Conservative government made the move last summer.

The request comes a day after the New Democrats uncovered a report showing the government has budgeted $231 million to cover wind-down fees.

READ MORE: Ford government’s cancellation of green energy deals costs Ontario $231 million

Horwath says she’s concerned the cost to scrap the agreements may exceed the amount the Tories have earmarked.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford would not say if the government will ask the auditor to look into the cancellation costs.

He defended ending the contracts, saying they supplied power that wasn’t required and were driving up electricity prices.

Doug Ford says that getting rid of the Green Energy Act will reduce hydro rates
