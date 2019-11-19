Berens River death deemed homicide, RCMP continue to investigate

RCMP are investigating a homicide at Berens River First Nation.
Police said they were called to a home in the eastern Manitoba community Saturday afternoon with the report of an assault.
The victim, a 38-year-old man from nearby Bloodvein First Nation, was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.
Berens River RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.
