Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Berens River death deemed homicide, RCMP continue to investigate

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:13 pm
RCMP Berens River detachment.
RCMP Berens River detachment. RCMP

RCMP are investigating a homicide at Berens River First Nation.

Police said they were called to a home in the eastern Manitoba community Saturday afternoon with the report of an assault.

READ MORE: Woman hit, killed by truck in Berens River

The victim, a 38-year-old man from nearby Bloodvein First Nation, was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Berens River RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPBloodvein First NationBerens River First NationBerens River RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.